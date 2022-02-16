From shipment delays to high gas prices, Indian students talk about ordeal amid Covid protests in Canada

With truckers and protestors in Canada taking to the streets of Canada's capital, Ottawa, in order to rail against the pandemic restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Covid policies, some Indian students in the country say the protests have in some way added to their woes.

"We have been witnessing trucks and SUVs rallying along the highway in support of the truckers who blocked the Ambassador Bridge and a few other crossings as they were mandated to get vaccinated to avoid the 14-day quarantine period when they arrive from America," said Ashish Rawat, a student from Fanshawe College in Ontario, who claimed that due to the blockade on the border he is facing issues on the work front.

"Though there has been no impact of the protests or Emergency Act on our classes and universities, my job has taken a hit as our shipments are getting delayed for the past 2-3 days which could be attributed to the blockade," claimed Ashish who, when asked about mandates regarding vaccine in his college, added that since there's an option of online classes available for students, ones who don't want to come to the campus don't have to provide Covid test or vaccine details.

"We have been affected by the protests because of the extremely high gas prices. We are also witnessing a slight rise in the costs of other goods and services. Many students I know were stocking up on items at their homes," claimed Pranali Pamkar who studies at St. Clair College in Windsor, the city from where the Ambassador Bridge connects to Detroit and saw the protests by truckers, presence of police, etc. on the bridge. "Our university saw some protests by students who wanted online classes as bus passes and everyday fares are pretty high," Pranali told Free Press Journal.

The Ambassador Bridge accounts for 25% of all the trade between the USA and Canada with $328 million in goods crossing the borders each day.

Some students told the Free Press Journal that for the most part, the protests haven't affected how they go about their day. "All the groceries are still available, deliveries are being made on time, nothing has really changed for us," asserted Shania Das, from Cambrian College in Ontario, who said when it comes to the situation around Covid in her college, the hybrid mode of classes is more viable financially for the institutions. "Truckers and other protestors haven't created problems for us as students, it's more politicians like Doug Ford who blocked our entry into the province last year when all other countries reopened for students," alleged Shania Das who argued overpriced fees, workload, racism, etc. are much bigger problems for international students in Canada.

"I heard about colleges and schools shutting down as a safety precaution but it hasn't affected me personally yet. I also witnessed heavy traffic when the convoy passed through Toronto," said Neha Joshi a student studying at Seneca College and endorses the decision to initiate the Emergency Act to remove the truckers who are blocking others who have compiled with the mandates.

Ottawa's Police Chief, Peter Sloly, resigned after criticism that he didn't do enough to stop the Covid-19 protests that have affected the country's capital and forced the Prime Minister to invoke emergency powers.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:56 PM IST