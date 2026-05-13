From Marathi To Manipuri, Regional Languages See Sharp Decline In CBSE Class 12 Preferences | AI

Even as lakhs of students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year, the recent statistics from the CBSE subject-wise full marks statistics has pointed out an noticeable contrast between regional languages subjects and mainstream academic elective.

According to figures published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination, it becomes evident that there were a few regional language subjects in which the number of perfect scorers was very small, compared to those subjects which had a commercial, technological, artistic, or practical element.

The new trend in the CBSE syllabus is being reflected through these figures, and the role of regional languages in senior secondary education comes under the spotlight yet again.

Regional languages have very few students with perfect scores

One of the most remarkable subjects from the CBSE figures list was Marathi, where the number of perfect scorers stood at just one. Manipuri and French also recorded just one perfect scorer each.

Telugu had three students scoring 100 marks, while Assamese recorded two. Bengali saw 15 students scoring full marks, Tamil had 52, and Kannada recorded five perfect scorers.

Even Urdu Core, once widely taught in several schools, had only five students securing full marks. Sanskrit Core recorded 119 perfect scorers, while Punjabi emerged among the stronger-performing regional languages with 796 students scoring 100 marks.

Malayalam performed reasonably well too, with 367 candidates obtaining a perfect score in the exam.

Regional Language Subjects: Students Scoring Full Marks (100/100)

• Punjabi — 796 students

• Malayalam — 367 students

• Sanskrit Core — 119 students

• Tamil — 52 students

• Bengali — 15 students

• Kannada — 5 students

• Urdu Core — 5 students

• Telugu — 3 students

• Assamese — 2 students

• Marathi — 1 student

• Manipuri — 1 student

Other Popular/Elective Subjects: Students Scoring Full Marks (100/100)

• Painting — 15,334 students

• Psychology — 2,533 students

• Accountancy — 1,437 students

• Business Studies — 1,133 students

• Computer Science — 994 students

• Physical Education — 556 students

• French — 1 student

Electives predominate in full mark subjects

On the contrary, a number of electives as well as vocational courses secured much larger figures for obtaining perfect scores.

Painting was an example of such a subject, with 15,334 candidates earning a perfect score in it. Psychology recorded 2,533 perfect scorers, while Accountancy had 1,437 and Business Studies crossed 1,133 students with full marks.

Computer Science recorded 994 students scoring 100 marks, while Physical Education had 556 perfect scorers.

The contrast reflects how scoring patterns continue to vary widely across subjects in senior secondary education.

Differences becoming clear in CBSE schools

There has been a gradual change of preferences towards regional languages in CBSE schools in the past few years, particularly at the senior secondary level where students choose their courses depending on admission in colleges, entrance tests, and grades. Most students pursue regional languages up to Class 10 and later opt for courses that appear more beneficial academically or professionally in Classes 11 and 12. Another aspect of changing linguistic preferences is seen amongst students in metropolitan schools, where the medium of instruction and communication remains English and Hindi.

The fall occurs at a time when the CBSE itself is trying to encourage multilingual learning at schools through NEP 2020. In recent times, the board issued an instruction to the affiliated schools to adopt the R3 model for Class 6 students in just seven days. As per the scheme of studies, students were expected to learn three languages in a bid to make education multilingual and ensure the preservation of the Indian languages.

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This move came as part of the central government’s strategy to ensure regional language teaching and mother-tongue-based multilingual education at schools. However, the latest figures of the subjects wise enrollment in Class 12 show that regional language subjects are not gaining popularity among students.

Language preservation debate

The most recent data once more raises the issue of the relevance of the regional languages of India within modern educational institutions. The National Education Policy constantly emphasises the significance of bilingual studies and the preservation of native tongues. But the CBSE Class 12 data show that regional languages remain less popular compared to disciplines associated with future employment and success in academics.