From MA in history to a prospective RS nominee; know all about Kapil Sibal's educational qualifications

The infamous Indian lawyer finished his schooling at St John's High School, he joined St. Stephen's College, Delhi for his B.A.

He went on to get his LL.B. degree from the prestigious Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, and later an M.A. in history from St. Stephen's College, which falls under Delhi University as well.

Sibal joined the Bar Association in1972 and then qualified for Indian Administrative Services(IAS) the subsequent year. He went on to decline the appointment and set up his own practice. With a successful legal practice, Sibal started being known as a specialist in constitutional law and served as the president of India’s Supreme Court Bar Association thrice.

Sibal also attended Harvard Law School for an LL.M. which he completed in 1977 and was also appointed as the Additional Solicitor General of India. He has also served as a Member of the Board of Management at the Indira Gandhi National Open University. His anthology of poetry called ‘I Witness: Partial Observation’ was published by Roli Books in Delhi.

His father, Hira Lal Sibal was a renowned lawyer too, who started his practice in Lahore and migrated to India after the Partition. H.L. Sibal received a Padma Bhushan and was called the ‘Living legend of the law’.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 02:48 PM IST