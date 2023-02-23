From Faith Academy to DU, Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi's extensive academic journey

The first-time counselor did her Master's from Himachal Pradesh University and MPhil from Tamil Nadu's distance learning Annamalai University, followed by a full-time PhD from Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) School of Management Studies (SOMS). |

Mumbai: Shelly Oberoi, the newly elected mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is an accomplished academician, having studied and taught at some of the well-known educational institutes across the country.

According to her Linkedin profile, the 39-year-old politician completed her schooling at Faith Academy, a private Christian minority institute at Delhi's Karol Bagh, in 2000. She got her BCom degree from Delhi University (DU) affiliated Janki Devi Memorial College, where she was awarded Ms. Kamla Rani Prize for graduating at the top of her class.

The first-time counselor did her Master's from Himachal Pradesh University and MPhil from Tamil Nadu's distance learning Annamalai University, followed by a full-time PhD from Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) School of Management Studies (SOMS).

Oberoi has also pursued a certificate and a diploma programme from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode and Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies. On her Linkedin profile, she has also claimed to have published 35 research papers in commerce and won accolades at various academic seminars for her work. She is also a University Grants Commission's (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) educator and a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA).

Oberoi, who took a plunge into politics in 2013 at AAP, has worked at her alma mater Delhi University (DU) as a visiting assistant professor since 2014. She also taught part-time at Mumbai's Narsee Monji Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

