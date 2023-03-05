e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWatch: Freshers Party at Mohali college takes violent turn, student attacked with sharp edge weapon

Watch: Freshers Party at Mohali college takes violent turn, student attacked with sharp edge weapon

In a video shared on twitter, a group of miscreants can be seen targeting individuals and attacking them with swords and other sharp weapons.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
A group of 10-11 students attacked the students with sharp edge weapon | twitter @NikhilCh_

Mohali: A video was circulated on the micro-blogging app on saturday in which a group of men can be seen attacking (allegedly) two individuals inside the cafeteria or mess premises.

The video is shared from a user with the handle name @@NikhilCh_.

The tweet says, "A group of 10-11 students attacked the students with sharp edge weapon after a minor scuffle during a freshers party at a private college in Mohali's Kharar area."

Read Also
Greater Noida: Showing no regard for fire safety norms, 7 men brazenly smoke inside residential...
article-image

According to the Tribune, two students suffered serious injuries in a group clash at Doaba College in Kharar on Friday evening. Those injured were identified as Irshad and Faiz Rasool, natives of Jammu and Kashmir. They were admitted to the hospital.

The daily newspaper also stated that the police has booked six persons by name besides 20 to 25 others. A case was registered at the Sadar Kharar Police station. SHO, Sadar Kharar said that the matter is being investigated.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Freshers Party at Mohali college takes violent turn, student attacked with sharp edge weapon

Watch: Freshers Party at Mohali college takes violent turn, student attacked with sharp edge weapon

NEET PG: Union Health Minister reviews conduct of PG Examination in Patiala

NEET PG: Union Health Minister reviews conduct of PG Examination in Patiala

Kolkata: Source identified for Class 10 English Paper circulation on social media

Kolkata: Source identified for Class 10 English Paper circulation on social media

MP: IIM Indore receives re-accreditation from EQUIS, maintains its ‘Triple Crown’

MP: IIM Indore receives re-accreditation from EQUIS, maintains its ‘Triple Crown’

1st Edition of Uttarakhand Udyog Mahotsav to be held at IIT, Roorkee

1st Edition of Uttarakhand Udyog Mahotsav to be held at IIT, Roorkee