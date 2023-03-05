Watch: Freshers Party at Mohali college takes violent turn, student attacked with sharp edge weapon

A group of 10-11 students attacked the students with sharp edge weapon | twitter @NikhilCh_

Mohali: A video was circulated on the micro-blogging app on saturday in which a group of men can be seen attacking (allegedly) two individuals inside the cafeteria or mess premises.

The video is shared from a user with the handle name @@NikhilCh_.

The tweet says, "A group of 10-11 students attacked the students with sharp edge weapon after a minor scuffle during a freshers party at a private college in Mohali's Kharar area."

According to the Tribune, two students suffered serious injuries in a group clash at Doaba College in Kharar on Friday evening. Those injured were identified as Irshad and Faiz Rasool, natives of Jammu and Kashmir. They were admitted to the hospital.

The daily newspaper also stated that the police has booked six persons by name besides 20 to 25 others. A case was registered at the Sadar Kharar Police station. SHO, Sadar Kharar said that the matter is being investigated.