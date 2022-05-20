Free uniform for 15.49 lakh govt school students in Punjab

Punjab: During the academic session 2022-23, the Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer announced that his department will distribute free uniforms to 15,49,192 students of government schools. A grant of Rs 92.95 crore has been released by the education department, he said in an official release.

From the total number of beneficiary students, Mr. Hayer said Rs 50.72 crore had been allocated for 8,45,429 girls, Rs 32.75 crore for 5,45,993 boys in the scheduled castes category, and Rs 9.46 crore for 1,57,770 boys in the BPL (below poverty line) category.

The free uniforms will be distributed by the school management committees (SMCs). The minister further said the SMCs will purchase uniforms at the rate of Rs 600 per student. Education officials have been instructed not to buy uniforms from any particular store.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:49 PM IST