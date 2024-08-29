Free Press Journal Celebrates Teachers' Day With Unique Concept; Deadline For Participation Extended Till August 31

Nominate the best teacher from your school | FPJ

Mumbai: The extended deadline of August 31 is nearing for schools to submit their entries to Free Press Journal’s inaugural initiative titled Teacher’s Day 2024. The deadline has been extended after receiving a huge number of entries and subsequent requests from the schools for extensions for this innovative concept.

Teacher’s Day 2024 is being celebrated by the FPJ with a unique concept to celebrate teachers—the makers and shakers of society, and those who help create the leaders of tomorrow. With this initiative, the FPJ plans to have a special page only for teachers to be published on September 5th, 2024. This page will feature all the teachers who have made significant contributions in their field.

As part of this initiative, principals of many prestigious schools were asked to nominate any teacher that they felt deemed fit to be conferred this honour by The Free Press Journal. With no hard and fast rules for this initiative, it has been a beautiful way to recognise the talent of the teachers, whose job often remains thankless.

The Free Press Journal inaugurated this initiative about a month ago, and entries have flooded in ever since. Principals across schools in Mumbai have appreciated the idea of being able to nominate a teacher of their choice. There have even been complaints from several principals that more than one teacher is deserving of the nominations, as there is a whole group of teachers who keep the school going at full gusto. To address their concerns, the newspaper has agreed to alter the rules and has allowed more than one nomination from each school.

The September 5th edition with this unique concept promises to be a beautifully designed page that will feature the works and images of the teachers nominated to celebrate them.

