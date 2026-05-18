Free Merit Admissions 2026-27 At Jawali Residential School For SC, Neo-Buddhist & Reserved Categories | Sourced

Navi Mumbai: The Social Justice Department has begun the free admission process for the 2026-27 academic year at the Government Residential School at Jawali in Mangaon taluka for students from Scheduled Caste, Neo-Buddhist and other reserved categories studying in Classes 6 to 10. Admissions will be granted on merit to underprivileged, talented and backward-class students.

Free lodging, meals, uniforms & digital learning

The school, functioning under the Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare, Raigad-Alibag, is offering free accommodation, meals, uniforms, educational materials and digital learning facilities to selected students. The admission process has been underway since April 1, 2026, and authorities have appealed to eligible students to apply at the earliest.

According to officials, reservation for admissions has been fixed as per government norms, with 80 per cent seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, 10 per cent for Scheduled Tribes, 5 per cent for Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes, 2 per cent for Special Backward Classes and 3 per cent for differently-abled students.

Campus, labs, digital classes & exam guidance

The residential school provides facilities including a spacious campus, playground, sports equipment, library, laboratories, digital classrooms and guidance for competitive examinations in a nature-friendly environment.

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Students seeking admission must submit documents including caste certificate, income certificate, residence proof, previous year marksheet, cumulative record book, Aadhaar card, bank passbook, passport-size photographs and medical certificate. Disability certificate is mandatory for differently-abled applicants.

Income cap: Rs 2.5L (SC/ST) & Rs 1.5L (others)

Officials said the annual family income limit for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh, while for Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes, Special Backward Classes and differently-abled categories, the income ceiling has been fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh.

For more information, applicants can contact the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare, Raigad-Alibag, on 02141-222287 or the Government Residential School, Jawali, on 9511228654, 9850170762 and 8600838388.

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