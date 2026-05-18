AIIMS Paramedical Correction Window 2026 Closes Tomorrow At aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Details Here

AIIMS Paramedical Correction Window 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences Examination Section will be closing the Correction Window 2026 tomorrow on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in .

This will allow candidates to edit their information before final submission, ensuring that all information is correct and up-to-date. However, the deadline for utilizing this correction window is quickly approaching, with the last date set for May 19, 2026.

Candidates who have completed their registration must make any necessary changes by this date. After the deadline, no corrections will be accepted, which may impact a candidate's eligibility for the exam.

AIIMS Paramedical Correction Window 2026: How to Access the AIIMS Paramedical 2026 Application Correction Facility

To make corrections to the AIIMS Paramedical application form, candidates must follow these steps:

Step 1: Access the official AIIMS exam portal at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the AIIMS Paramedical tab.

Step 3: Log in with your candidate ID or mobile number and your password.

Step 4: Make the required changes to your application form.

Step 5: Before you log out, make sure all of your changes are saved.

Candidates must double-check their entries to avoid any errors that could jeopardize their application.

AIIMS Paramedical Correction Window 2026: Exam Details

The AIIMS Paramedical 2026 Exam is scheduled for July 4, 2026. This exam will be computer-based, allowing candidates to earn a B.Sc. in Paramedical Sciences from AIIMS. Candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the exam, which will consist of four sections, each with 30 questions. Candidates must attempt any three of the four sections.