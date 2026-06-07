FPJ School Reporters Conduct Three-Day Journalism Workshop For Aspiring Student Journalists |

The Free Press Journal (School Edition) has long been committed to strengthening students’ writing abilities and encouraging young learners to engage with journalism in a structured and meaningful way. Continuing this vision, the FPJ School Reporters initiative organised a three-day online journalism workshop for aspiring student reporters, held from May 19 to May 21, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The online workshop was designed to introduce students to the foundational elements of journalism while providing practical exposure to writing and editing news. Led by an education consultant from The Free Press Journal, the sessions aimed to bridge classroom learning with real-world reporting skills, making journalism accessible, interactive, and engaging for school students.

Throughout the programme, students were introduced to key journalistic principles and essential editing techniques that form the backbone of effective reporting. Students learned how small details can significantly improve clarity, accuracy, and overall impact in writing.

In addition to news writing techniques, participants also explored newspaper editing, common writing errors, and the use of literary devices. These lessons helped students understand how language can be used both precisely and creatively in journalism. The interactive format ensured active engagement, with discussions, examples, and writing exercises forming a key part of each session.

Participants shared overwhelmingly positive feedback. Anisha Lokhande from D.A.V. Public School, Airoli, described the sessions as “highly interactive” and appreciated the clarity with which each topic was explained. She added that the workshop helped her gain a better understanding of journalism. Asmi Patil from Pawar Public School, Bhandup, found the programme both “informative and confidence-building,” noting that simple presentations and repeated practice made learning easier and more effective. She also expressed her desire for more such workshops.

Ayeshakhan Pathan from S.M. Shetty International School highlighted the editing module as particularly useful, stating that it helped her identify and correct mistakes in writing while improving her awareness of language use.

Overall, the FPJ School Reporters workshop stood out as a valuable learning experience that successfully introduced students to the fundamentals of journalism. It encouraged them to think critically, write clearly, and observe more carefully. The enthusiasm shown by participants and their eagerness for future sessions reflect the programme’s impact, marking a memorable step in nurturing young journalistic talent.