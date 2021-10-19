FPJ Interview: 'I am going to propose a new campus for JBIMS,' says new director Dr. R. Srinivasan Iyengar

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies has appointed Dr. R. Srinivasan Iyengar as the new director of the institute. FPJ spoke exclusively with the newly appointed director.

Q. What are your plans to give JBIMS a new direction?

A. We plan to start an executive MBA program. In fact, we are thinking to start an entrepreneurship program as the start-up culture is evolving. We would like to start a Family Run Entrepreneurship Program. We are also planning to put forth a proposal for a new campus. We wish to work in that direction also.

Q. Given that colleges start on Wednesday how is your institute making sure that COVID-19 protocols are adhered to?

A. We have sanitized our college completely. We’ll only be allowing vaccinated students and college staff to come into the campus. Online classes will be continued too as for the time being we are not planning to open our hostels so the students who cannot come to Mumbai can learn online.

Q. Many students prefer JBIMS over IIMs, so in what way is JBIMS special as compared to IIMs?

A. Our course fee is comparatively the lowest in India. We are focusing more on value-based education and our placements are much better. We do not have any kind of quota; our students come in with pure merit by qualifying the CET. We have a wonderful faculty; most of them are JBIMS alumni who know the culture of the institute well and are industry practitioners. We provide the best placements in India, even better than IIMs. Our flagship program gets a placement of a minimum of 12 lakhs and an average of 20 to 30 lakhs.

The most important factor is the location; we are based out of Mumbai, the financial capital of India which is advantageous. We have a strong alumni network. We have JBIMS alumni working in almost every corporate in Mumbai

Q. IIMs are planning to attract foreign students, are you doing so as well?

A. No, we don’t have any as of now but with the new courses coming in we will eventually plan for that as well.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 03:06 PM IST