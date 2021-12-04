FPJ-Ed: TISS students need to disclose COVID-19 vaccination status before reopening of college

Mumbai: Ahead of the reopening of the campus, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is keen to understand the vaccination status of students. Students are expected to log in to the management portal and enter their vaccination status.

Prof. P.K. Shajahan, Dean of Affairs said, “We have not made any estimation as far as vaccination of students is concerned. As per the notification only vaccinated students from the priority groups will be allowed to attend offline classes in the first phase.”

Last week, students of TISS were mailed letters signed by the registrar stating the reopening of campus in January 2022. According to the letter, attempts will be made to reopen Face to Face classes from the upcoming even semester starting from January 2022, subject to any state or central government guidelines issued nearer to the date, especially in the context of the new variant of Omicron.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:32 PM IST