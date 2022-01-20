FPJ-Ed: Three-day national conference on NEP starts on inspiring note at DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day national conference being organised by School of Commerce, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, on National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 kick-started on an inspiring note at university auditorium on Wednesday.

The theme of the conference is “New Trends in Commerce: A futuristic approach 2050 and beyond ''. Chief guests of the inaugural function were DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain whereas Barkatullah University vice chancellor RJ Rao and Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) chairman Pramod Dafaria were among the special guests.

Shedding light on various provisions of NEP, Jain said that it was a much awaited policy which is going to change the landscape of the country.

“This policy has the potential to bring land-scale transformational reforms in the school and higher education sector,” she added.

Rao stated that NEP will ensure holistic development of students. He added that the state has already implemented NEP in higher education and soon its changes will be visible.

Dafaria said that NEP in association with industry can bring about rural development. He said that they would work with DAVV for utilisation of STRIVE Fund for development of rural students. He suggested School of Commerce head Priety Singh to prepare a roadmap for it.

Rector Ashok Sharma, registrar Anil Sharma, Ramesh Mangal and Kamlesh Bhandari also spoke on the occasion.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:13 AM IST