FPJ-Ed: Teachers demand registration of FIR, after a ruckus at college

New Delhi: Teachers from Delhi University's College of Vocational Studies have written to the vice-chancellor, requesting that a FIR be filed against people who allegedly caused a commotion at a governing board meeting on Monday.

In the letter, the college's staff association alleged that several of the teachers found guilty of corruption engaged in hooliganism.

They alleged that the teachers locked some governing body members and tried to get fake minutes of the meeting signed by them.



They abused the governing body chairman, principal of the college and a woman staffer, the letter read.



They claimed that police had to be called to pacify the situation.



They demanded that an FIR be lodged against the teachers who created the ruckus.



The principal of the college was recently sent on leave by the university administration after he was found guilty of financial irregularities. Two teachers were also found to be involved with him.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:40 AM IST