Education

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:53 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: Students organise programs at Press Club of India to mark two-year anniversary of attack on Jamia Millia

Two years ago, on December 15, 2019, approximately two thousand students of Jamia Millia joined the protest against CAA. On the same evening, Delhi police entered the Jamia campus and used batons and tear gas on the protesting students. The main library of Jamia Millia was also attacked by firing tear gas.
Staff Reporter
FPJ-Ed l Students organise programs at Press Club of India to mark two year anniversary of the attack on Jamia Millia | (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: To mark two years of the attack on Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi students organise a Photo Exhibition, Panel Discussion along with a cultural program at Press Club of India, New Delhi on December 15.


The topic of the Photo Exhibition is Documenting Representation & Resilience through the lens. The Panel discussion will be based on the topics:

1. Testimonies: Bearing Witness

2. Incarceration & Resistance: Forging Broader Solidarities.


The programs will start at 2:00 PM on December 15.


Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:53 PM IST
