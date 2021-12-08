FPJ-Ed: Registration for CBSE class IX and X for 2021-22 to begin on December 15; check link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will start its registration for classes IX and X from December 15, 2021. CBSE in an official circular states that this is a significant process that helps CBSE in advance planning for holding Class IX and X examinations in the subsequent years. The link for registration will be available on www.cbse.nic.in.

The circular states that the Principal should read the instructions personally and carefully to understand the provision as the registration contains a lot of data that a school will not be able to fill correctly.

The circular further states that schools need to ensure that bye-laws and rules of CBSE are being followed. All CBSE affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online registrations.

This registration process helps in eliminating requests in the future of corrections, the same may be corrected prior to examinations, as mentioned in the circular.

The official circular also includes features of the online registration system, data correction, submitting data on oasis, steps of online registrations, fee details for registrations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:57 PM IST