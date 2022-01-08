FPJ-Ed: Registration deadlines for all Health Science courses extended

The admission deadlines for all Health Science courses which were started by the Maharashtra State government on December 30, 2021, with registration open till January 5 have been relaxed. The new deadline is now January 10, 2022.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued a notice on January 6, in this regard. The revised schedule for online registration is extended to January 10. Payment for the same can be completed upto January 11, 5:00 pm.

Students are supposed to upload the coloured scanned copy of their original requisite documents on the portal as per the list provided up to January 11, 11:59 pm.

Publication of the provisional merit list for Phase-I and Phase-II for the registered candidates for Health Science courses will be out by January 13, by 5:00 pm.

The circular also mentions that only the NEET roll number and application number needs to be filled up during the online registration process. No other rank should be entered.

Health Science courses includes MBBS /BDS /BAMS/BHMS /BUMS/BPTh/BOTh/BASLP/B(P&O)/B.Sc (Nursing). The CAP rounds for the health science courses will be declared in due course.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:10 PM IST