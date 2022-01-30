FPJ-Ed: DAVV organises Pre-Budget symposium 2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pre-Budget symposium, 2022, was organised by the School of Economics, DAVV-Indore, on Saturday.

Eminent speakers from diverse fields spoke about their expectations from the forthcoming Union Budget. It began with a welcome address by professor Kanhaiya Ahuja, head, School of Economics.

In his welcome address, he welcomed all the guests and highlighted that it was important to analyse the government’s spending, especially during Covid times. Ahuja also suggested that there was a need for a bigger push to the MSME sector, as well as exports.

The first guest speaker, Dr Ganesh Kawadia, said that, after the advent of Covid, Indian economy was witnessing a V-shaped growth, which was because of the middle-income group which has not stopped working during Covid times. So, the government should give some room to middle- and upper-middle-class income groups to boost personal consumption.

The next guest speaker, professor Deepak Tondon, said the government should focus on a triple ‘R’ approach (Relief, Recover and Reform) and the major focus of the government should be on demand creation.

Last, Abhishek Bhatt presented his views from the industry perspective and said there should be easy access to capital at lower rates for MSMEs.

