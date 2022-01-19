FPJ-Ed: 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' registrations end tomorrow, here's everything you need to know

In February 2022, the 5th edition of Pariskha Pe Charcha (PPC-5) 2022, the unique interactive programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with students, teachers, and parents, will be held virtually.

Online contest on several subjects was being held on the MyGov Website from 28th December 2021 to 20th January 2022 for students in classes 9 to 12, teachers, and parents.

To Participate in the Pariksha Pe Charcha competition, students can register on the MyGov Innovate platform (www.innovateindia.mygov.in) for the last time till tomorrow, January 20, 2022.

Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided. Students may also submit their questions to the Prime Minister in a Maximum of 500 characters.

Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.

About 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov will be gifted with PPC Kits by the Ministry of Education.

Winners will get the opportunity to be a direct participant in the Pariksha Pe Charcha virtual event along with the Prime Minister. Each winner will get a specially designed Certificate of Appreciation. Students will receive a digital certificate of participation that they can download after successfully submitting their entries.

Students' themes range from exam stress management strategies during COVID-19 to the history of their village/town/city, self-reliant school for self-reliant India, clean India, green India, digital collaboration in classrooms, environmental protection, and climate change resistance.

The themes for teachers include National Education Policy (NEP) for a New India, COVID-19 Pandemic: Opportunities and Challenges, and Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao; Lifelong Students' Yearning for Learning; and Local to Global- Vocal for Local for parents.

Here is how to Register for the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' for the last time for this academic year:

1)Go to the official website, mygov.in.

2) On the homepage, navigate to the 'What's New' section.

3) Tap on the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022' picture, then click on the 'register now' link.

4)Fill out the form and submit it to get enrolled for 'Pariska Pe Charcha.'

5) Save the information for future use.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a yearly event in which Prime Minister Modi interacts with students before their board examinations. During the interaction, the Prime Minister speaks with students from across the country and answers their questions on exam stress and other relevant topics.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:38 PM IST