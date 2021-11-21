FPJ-Ed: Non-teaching staff of universities across Maharashtra to observe complete bandh on Monday

Mumbai: Non-teaching staff of universities of the state including Mumbai University have announced a ‘Complete bandh’ tomorrow, November 22. This bandh is the follow-up of a series of protests being carried out since November 16, 2021 pressing for various demands.

Among others, the protests are a reaction to the unfulfillment of various demands including arrears of 58 months of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and implementation of the Assured Career Progression Scheme.

Though a one-day token strike, work at various universities of the state and senior colleges could be affected tomorrow

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:08 PM IST