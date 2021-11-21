FPJ-Ed: Registration for SNAP 2021 test closes on November 27

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 will be held from December 19 onwards. It will take place on three of the following days- December 19, January 8, and January 16, 2022. The registration for the same will close in 6 days- November 27, 2021.



Candidates who are willing to take the test can register through this website: https://www.snaptest.org/



The duration of SNAP will be 60 minutes with 60 MCQ- type questions, which will take place in various time slots of one hour in 94 cities. This exam will allow opportunities to get into any of the 15 Symbiosis B-schools, including Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune.





Here is a list of B-schools to apply into-

1. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

2. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru



3. Symbiosis centre for management and human resource development, Pune

4. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur

5. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad

6. Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research

7. Symbiosis Institute of International Business, Pune

8. Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management, Pune

9. Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Telecom Management, Pune

10. Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology, Pune

11. Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences, Pune

12. Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance, Pune

13. Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences, Pune

14. Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune

15. Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 07:26 PM IST