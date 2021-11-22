FPJ-Ed: Non-teaching staff from Mumbai universities go on strike

On November 22, Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women's University (SNDT), Mumbai University, and other degree colleges in Mumbai went on a token strike for non-implementation of the seventh pay commission.



The examination section of SNDT Women's University, IDOL University, Fort, Kalina, and Santacruz examination departments were all shut by the demands of the non-teaching staff of these universities, who are also members of the Mumbai University Staff Association (Mumbai Vidyapeeth Karmachari Sangh).



Organized by the Mumbai University Staff Association, "the strike which began at 10:20 in the morning went on till 6 pm", said the Secretary and Senate Member of Mumbai University, Mr. Rupesh Malusare.



"All of us, the teaching staff, were present at the office for the protest today. We took a mass casual leave to speak up for our demands concerning the seventh pay commission. It came into action on October 1, 2020, when it should have come into existence on January 1, 2016. Because of this, every government staff worker in Maharashtra should've received his commission from January 1, 2016, itself,” Malusare added.



He further said that the payment is overdue by 58 months and that the government does not have funds is the excuse they have been receiving. “Secondly, the staff workers who do not get promoted even after 15 years of work experience also should have been promoted based on the 'Kaalbadh Padonitti Yojana'. However, that initiative was withdrawn, too. Now, all the staff workers who have worked for more than 15 years are stuck in the same department and pay scale,” Malusare said.



What did the strike achieve? "The result of this protest has not been reflected yet. Tomorrow we go back to our offices and wait for the government authorities to revert. But today, we put our hearts into it. All of us, including students who have travelled from other parts of Maharashtra, have participated in this protest. While we await the decisions, we have also written a letter to Mumbai University,” he further added.

Apparently, some students who stood by the protesting staff were supposed to collect their hall tickets today for their examination (IDOL). Many were present to collect mark sheets and degree certificates. However, they couldn't do so. We have taken the initiative to help them as soon as this protest falls into place. We care about the students as much as we care about our rights,” said the President of Mumbai University Staff Association, Abhay Rane.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:48 PM IST