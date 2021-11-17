FPJ-Ed: No sign of SSC CGL 2021 notification yet

The SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level) 2021 notification is delayed again this year. The notification was expected in the month of November but there’s not even an inkling.

In 2019, the notification was out by October. In 2020, because of Covid-19, the notification was released later, on December 29. Nikhil Gupta of Mumbai, who mentors SSC and Railway candidates, said, “SCC CGL Notification should have been out by now. It’s high time now. 2021 is almost about to end and the students are demanding its release.”

“Every year, the SSC CGL notification is released to fill up Group B and Group C post vacancies for various ministries and departments of Government of India. Due to this delay , the recruitment process is also delayed,” Nikhil Gupta added.

The Staff Selection Commission exam is conducted to recruit candidates into various organisations and departments under the Government of India. SSC CGL is a national-level exam and the recruitment of the candidates to Group B and Group C posts in the Government Departments is done through this exam.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:22 PM IST