FPJ-Ed: No changes can be made at the 11th hour, SC refuses plea of conducting hybrid mode of exams for CBSE AND ICSE students

The Supreme court refused the demand filed by 6 CBSE and ICSE students pleading for the hybrid model of exams and directed CBSE and ICSE to conduct exams offline only, as it is not appropriate to do the changes at the last moment.

The supreme court commenced that CBSE has already started with its minor subjects and ICSE will be starting it from November 22. The Solicitor General from the board said that making it online now is a tough task. Already the capacity of students to sit in classrooms has been reduced from 40 to 12 and examination centers have been increased from 6,500 to 15,000. Social distancing measures are already being taken.

When FPJ asked students about the apex court’s decision, most seemed satisfied with the decision." Last year's situation was different and the online exam was okay and now the cases are decreasing so it is fine that the board conducts exams offline and yes am sure all the precautions will be taken by the school for the same" says Sanyukta Mokashi, Omkar English School, Mumbai.

"If you are well prepared for the exam it is just fine whether you give it online or offline. I favor the decision because the chances of students cheating are less," says Atharv Jadhav, class 10th student, Mumbai. He even added that students take offline exams more seriously than online exams.

On the other hand, few students were disappointed with the decision taken by the court. Milonee Warde said that for the last two years “ we were having our online classes and suddenly they are asking us to give an offline exam in this COVID19 situation, which could lead to problems if precautionary measures are not taken.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 05:25 PM IST