FPJ-Ed l CBSE, CISCE term 1 board exam 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking online/hybrid exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the board examinations in a new pattern in which over 20 lakh students are appearing.

Examination for the first term of Class 12 began from November 18, while for Class 10 started on November 17.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India will hear a plea by CBSE and CISCE students seeking an option of online mode as well for the term 1 exams. The students are against offline-only mode for Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams and want hybrid mode - a mix of both online and offline.

For assessing the students across the country, the examination will be held in two terms.

Second term of the examination is expected to be held in March-April next year.

According to the CBSE, this time, the students will be given 20 minute-reading time instead of 15 minutes.

The first term will have Multiple Choice Questions and the duration for solving it is 90 minutes.

Every question will have four options, of which the student has to encircle the correct one.

As every answer sheet will be scanned, no question can be left unanswered. Even if the students do not want to answer, then too, they will have to encircle an option provided for it.

Renowned educationist P.S. Kandpal said many examinations have been conducted on similar pattern.

According to the CBSE, for Class 10 students, internal assessment marks have been divided into two parts -- ten-ten each. Similarly for Class 12, it has been divided into 15-15 marks.

This time, the students have been given an option to appear in the examination centre of their choice as due to Covid-19, many of them were displaced.

Many students are still at their native places while their schools are at other locations.

Covid-appropriate behaviour will be followed at all examination centres. Only 350 students will be allowed at an examination centre and a distance of six feet will be maintained among them.

Every child and invigilator will have to wear mask as per Covid-19 guidelines.

As per date sheet released by the Board, examination for minor subjects will be held from November 16-17 while for major subjects from December 1.

For Class 12 students, the first examination will be of Sociology while last would be Home Science.

The examination, which will start at 11.30 a.m., will end at 1.00 p.m.

ICSE (Class 10) exams will start next week.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 09:10 AM IST