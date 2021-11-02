FPJ-Ed: NEET-UG 2021 topper with AIR 1 Mrinal Kutteri says he never believed in time-tables and strict study schedules

Mrinal Kutteri, AIR topper never believed in time-tables and strict study schedules, for him, the end result was important, however miscellaneous the path may be. He proved this works by bagging the first rank in NEET 2021

Mrinal Kutteri, AIR 1, NEET topper has hardly been at home last two days. Every call on his cell phone is picked up by his parents who assure he will call back and he does. Below is how Mrinal described his super success story.

How does being a topper feel?

To be honest, it has not yet sunk in. Since yesterday, the feeling has been unreal and sometimes it feels too good to be true but yes then I say it is true, it did happen.

You have been honest about a rather radical prep strategy?

Everybody works according to a strategy and schedule but they have never worked for me. I have made time tables and time tables and they have never worked. People use a particular strategy to study for NEET but I have never made any such. I believe I am a person who needs to work at a different pace. I set myself a task and do whatever in the world I need to finish the task at the time I set for myself. How I get there is my way of getting there, the end result needs to be kept in mind. I studied and I kept my breaks in mind too but all with an end goal in mind. I could not study for too long at a stretch.

So, what’s the plan now, any specialization?

I thought of becoming a doctor very late in life, may be in the 8th of 9th. I know of people who dream to become a doctor and do so too but I was not like that. Given that I started thinking about it so late, I have not really given specialization a thought but yes, Surgery is something I would definitely like to consider. It is far too early to decide though. I will be the first doctor in my immediate family.

So, what did you aim for before you thought of getting into medical?

I love Chemistry and thought of a life with Chemistry. With that in mind I had decided to go for Chemical Engineering because that was closest, I would be to Chemistry. I attended many seminars and talks about goals and tasks ahead and then came to the point of deciding to go for medical.

What about your siblings?

I have a younger brother but he is far away from anything medical. He is not really sure of what he wants to do but he is sure it won’t be medical. He has seen me studying through and he is sure it is not something he wants to do.

Do you have a comment on the controversy that surround the NEET exam?

I took NEET and I took coaching in Aakash Byju’s. So, I don’t know the argument against it. I do not have the bandwidth to hold an opinion on this issue. People talk about grave issues when it comes to NEET and I am not in that league to form a point of view.

Do you have a girlfriend Mrinal?

No, not at this point at least. One requires a different skill set of it and those skills I definitely do not possess at this point. May be in the future.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 10:05 PM IST