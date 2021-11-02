FPJ-Ed: NEET-UG 2021 counselling schedule to be declared soon on mcc.nic.in

The results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 results were declared yesterday by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karthika G Nair shared the top rank scoring full marks. The NTA has also released the final answer key along with the results.

A tie-breaking formula will be used at the counselling stage for these three candidates, an NTA official said.

Meanwhile, the all India quota NEET counselling schedule will be released soon on mcc.nic.in .

The NEET cut-off marks have also dropped this year as compared to the previous year.

The NEET-UG exam was held on September 12 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

The results were declared after the Supreme Court stayed a Bombay High Court judgement ordering fresh exams for two medical aspirants.

The centre had sought a stay stating the results were being held up due to the Bombay High Court’s order. They also argued that the petitioner's statements have inconsistencies and may set a wrong precedent for future candidates.

