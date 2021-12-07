FPJ-Ed | NEET-PG 2021 counselling: DGHS urges protesting doctors to resume duties

The Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS) has appealed to doctors protesting over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling urging them to resume their duties.

"I once again appeal to you to return to duties and lend your support to Health Minister and MoHFW who are trying their best to solve the sub judice matter,"

They're protesting over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 10:39 AM IST