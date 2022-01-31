FPJ-Ed: Nearly 130 colleges still to provide details for All India Survey on Higher Education even as deadline expires today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the deadline exhausts today (Monday), nearly 130 colleges out of about 280 under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) have still not provided information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education.

“Around 130 colleges are still to upload data on AISHE website even as the deadline set by DAVV expires today. We have directed colleges to mandatorily share information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure for AISHE by evening itself,” said Rajeev Dixit, director of college development council at DAVV.

He, however, signalled at extending the deadline. “As of now, I can’t confirm or deny whether the deadline will be extended. The decision to this effect will be taken after consultation with vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain,” he added.

If the colleges did not upload information required for AISHE they will be deprived of all types of grants given by the state government.

Besides, the DAVV would send a list of deviant colleges to the Department of Higher Education requesting it to cancel the no-objection certificate issued to them.

In a letter addressed to heads of institutions of higher learning in the state, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said the colleges failed to upload on AISHE’s website information related to faculty, students and available facilities and infrastructure of their respective institutes won’t be provided any type of grant.

He also stated that action against erring colleges would be taken as per rules of the Union Ministry of Education.

Online window for uploading information on the AISHE website was opened in December. But several colleges have still not provided their details for AISHE.

The Union Ministry of Education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of the education sector.

