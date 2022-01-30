e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

FPJ-Ed: National Assessment and Accreditation Council cautions HEIs against agencies offering consultancy for better accreditation grade

It is hereby notified to all the HEIs that NAAC does not promote/encourage/authorize any private/ third party organizations/individuals to offer consultancy services pertaining to assessment and accreditation (A&A) processes of NAAC.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), a statutory body of University Grants Commission (UGC), has cautioned higher education institutions (HEIs) against organisations and individuals approaching them with consultancy offers claiming that they are authorised by the Council.

In a public notice, NAAC director SC Sharma said: “It is hereby notified to all the HEIs that NAAC does not promote/encourage/authorize any private/ third party organizations/individuals to offer consultancy services pertaining to assessment and accreditation (A&A) processes of NAAC.”

Sharma said that it has come to their notice that some agencies/individuals claiming to be experts on NAAC’s A&A processes are approaching HEIs and offering their consultancy services, thereby misleading the HEIs and falsely assuring the HEIs of better grades.

“NAAC is offering help desk/IMS portals on NAAC’s website wherein HEIs can seek any help directly from the Council. HEIs are requested to desist from taking such private and paid consultancy services and instead are encouraged to use the authentic services provided by NAAC which is offered free of cost,” he added.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
