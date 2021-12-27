FPJ-Ed: Mumbai University Convocation toppers’ golden stories laced with hard work and stress

On December 27, Mumbai University convocation took place at Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall in Fort. 2,12,579 students were awarded their graduation degrees today. The Gold medalists who came from a variety of streams like Science, Humanities, Law, Hospitality, Pharmacy and Medicine had glorious stories to tell.

Satish Gupta, BSc, R.D National College, Bandra discussed the online versus offline debate. "Since I'm from a science background, every study is based on practicals. So, for that, we need in-hand experience concerning the scientific instruments. But, in online mode, merely watching a video on how to handle the instrument does not help apply it in reality. For example, how to measure a spectrometer. But, due to youtube and educational websites, I cleared all my doubts well. So, here I am as a gold medalist, feeling happy and super relieved.”

On the other hand, a gold medalist found the pandemic to be a boon during his graduation."I think Covid-19 has made it easy to score well. Most of the exams were held online, and Multiple choice questions gave me a chance to score well. I feel happy right now and most grateful for my teachers and parents. Even if it weren't for the pandemic, I would be able to do well due to the support I had," said Devendra Kalap, M.A German, Mumbai University.

Another gold medalist, Pankti Desai who did her Bachelors in Hospitality and Tourism from Garware Institute, Kalina, labeled her learning experience as fun.

"I had a lot of fun learning during the pandemic. I wouldn't claim that Covid-19 has affected my studies or anything. It has made me both lazy and productive. I liked the comfort zone that I had gotten into. The exams too were conducted very well. Even in the pandemic situation, they guided us well in coping with our syllabus," she said.

Similar to this, a gold medalist stated that Covid-19 was not at all a hinderance to his studies, though many students may have felt so.

"Right now I'm feeling nothing but relief.. It's a great feeling! Speaking of Covid-19, it did not make my learning process difficult. I had finished my studies before the pandemic. I don't think there was any challenge for me personally. I was contracted with covid-19. But, it was mild. However, I made sure it did not interfere with my studies," said Anant Harichandra, Commerce & Management, Mumbai University.

With gold medals in their hand nothing else mattered. The gold diggers were beaming through out the function and rightly so, they deserved every bit of it.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:58 PM IST