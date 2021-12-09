FPJ-Ed: Mumbai University annual convocation postponed this year

Mumbai: The Annual Convocation 2021 of the Mumbai University which was scheduled to be held on December 10, 2021, has been postponed.

In a circular, the Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, Dr Vinod Patil stated, “I am to inform you that the Annual Convocation 2021 scheduled to be held on December 10, 2021, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.”

“The new date for the Annual Convocation will be communicated to you shortly,” Dr Patil further stated in the circular.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 03:51 PM IST