FPJ-Ed: MP Board admit card for class 10, 12 to release today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is going to release the MP board admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 today on January 25. Students can download their admit card through official website of the board at mpbse.nic.in

The examination of students is likely to start from mid-February. Students can make corrections in their respective admit cards and exam forms till January 31.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mukesh Malviya said that the internal assessment and practical examination would be conducted through online mode only.

He also said that the subject wise OMR sheet for internal and practical examination would be available on the login portal of the institution centre. The correction in the admit cards and the exam forms should be done before January 31.

Earlier, the last date for correction in the exam form was January 15.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:40 AM IST