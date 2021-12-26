FPJ-Ed: Meraki fest conducted by NMIMS Kirit P Mehta School of Law kick starts with series of workshops

Meraki, the annual cultural fest of the NMIMS School of Law, kick-started with a series of virtual workshops. People of various backgrounds irrespective of age had participated in the workshops.

This year, Meraki collaborated with Mohit Chauhan’s Animals Are People to Trust, which feeds stray animals. As part of the collaboration, Meraki conducted a series of workshops, the proceeds of which have been donated to the Animals Are People Too Trust.

The trust laid down its foundation during the lockdown in 2020, when Mohit Chauhan along with his family found a few dogs locked inside the forest. The dogs had no access to food or water. Mohit Chauhan and his family started feeding these dogs and within a year, more than 150 dogs are being fed and looked after. The Animals Are People Too team has also been awarded by the Commissioner of Police Delhi in March 2021.

The total amount Meraki collected through the workshops is a commendable sum of Rs. 52,260 and all of it will be donated to Animals Are People Too.

The workshops started on December 16 with the Digital Art Workshop and concluded on December 26 with a Dance workshop.

The Digital Art Workshop was taken by Archana R. Amberkar, the famous Suppandi illustrator, and Vineet Nair, the illustrator of the series Tantri the Mantri comic book and Deputy Art Director for Tinkle. Savio Mascarenhas is another member of the Digital Art Workshop who is group Art Director at ACK Media Pvt.Ltd and started his journey with Tinkle.

Rattan, a full-time electronics engineer, and an artist spoke about how to transform write journals creatively in the virtual Creative Journaling Workshop on December 18. Nehal Kansara conducted a fitness workshop where she share insights about her weight loss story wherein she lost 45 Kgs. The fitness workshop was conducted on December 18.

Priyanshu Shirsat, CEO of Trade O Live guided the participants on the basics of the stock market in the Stock Market Workshop which was held on December 19. Saurabh Sachdeva, the trainer of Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rana Duggubati, and many more renowned actors, conducted an Acting Workshop on December 24 and taught the basics of acting to the participants.

