FPJ-Ed l SNAP 2021 held today across over 90 cities; students say moderately difficult

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) was held today across over 90 cities. Conducted by the Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, this computer-based examination allows admissions to 15 MBA/M.Sc (CA)/M.Sc (SS) courses offered by Symbiosis group.

According to those who took the exam, the paper was moderately difficult and there were no surprises either. The cut-offs are expected to match those offered in the last few years, given the pandemic. "This was my first attempt and the paper was good overall. QA was harder than expected. But LR and VARC were the easiest. I attempted 49 questions out which I'm hoping 40 to be correct," said SNAP candidate Siddharth Bansal, Bangalore.

"I took coaching for this exam. We did only mocks there, though," he added. Another candidate found all the questions easy. However, the calculation part was challenging, he said. "My exam was good overall. All of the questions were easy but quants were tricky. I found the calculation part challenging. I found it to be time-consuming. There were 60 questions out of which I attempted 50," said Dipankar Panigrahi, Navi Mumbai.

"I did not get to complete in time. Hence, I missed 10 questions," he added. The SNAP exam is the first of the enrollment process to the selective programmes offered by the Symbiosis group. A shortlisted aspirant has to go through various layers of the selections process which is tailored differently by the different.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 10:02 PM IST