FPJ Ed: Kota Coaching proving to be gateway for world's top varsity; eight Allen students selected for Oxford University

Kota: Kota Coaching is now proving to be a gateway for World's Top University whereby coaching students are cracking entrance examinations of the top universities for taking admission.

Recently, 8 students of the Allen Global Studies Division (AGSD) have got success in the Oxford University of UK which is amongst the top 5 Universities of the World.

The successful students include Mrinal Sharan, Anand, Jenisha Agarwal, Atharva S Mahajan, Atharva N Mahajan, Atharva Parulkar, Aditya Kulkarni and Ishank Agarwal. All are classroom students of Allen who have achieved their target under the guidance of the expert faculties of Allen Global Studies Division. Admission of these students have been ensured in the science undergraduate programs of different subjects.

Allen Career Institute Wholetime Executive Keshav Maheshwari told that "Our Allen Global Studies Division (AGDS) is preparing students from the last 4 years for the undergraduate and graduation programs of World's top universities". Students are offered guidance at AGSD for studies and also for profile building, statement of purpose, interview skills and recommendation. So far 7 students of AGSD have been selected for MIT and 11 students for Oxford, 3 for Caltech, Emperial, Michigan and other top Global universities. Along with preparation for the written examination, students are also trained for interviews through mock tests.

