FPJ-Ed: IITBombay placements soar in 2021, highest offer at Rs 62 lakh pa

That COVID-19 is on its way out seems apparent in the IITB placements held this year.Core Engineering, IT , Software, and Consulting stole the show at IITBombay today. On day 1, slot 1.1 saw 28 companies making some lucrative offers. For the domestic jobs, Google, Miscosoft, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Airbus, Bain and company made the highest number of offers, while the well-paid International offers were made by Uber and Rubrik.

While IITB Placement office was not able to confirm the exact number, some Pre-Placement Offers (PPO) have already been accepted by students. This is far higher than the PPOs made last year indicating that the slump witnesses across the globe all through the pandemic has begun to see a downside.

Also PSU made a few offers to students this year, the exact number will be known soon. According to a release by the Placement Team, “the number of regular recruiters have shown faith in IITB and we are anticipating more offers from these companies.”

For Day1, high compensation-packages were offered by:

(Domestic offers in INR)

Millennium - 62.00 lakhs/annum WorldQuant - 51.71 lakhs/annum Blackstone - 46.62 lakhs/annum

(International offers)

Uber – 2.74 lakh-USD/annum Rubrik – 1.21 lakh-USD/annum

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 11:40 PM IST