FPJ-Ed: IIM Indore and Panchayat and Rural Development sign MoU

The MoU was signed by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, and Shri UmakantUmrao, IAS, Principal Secretary, P&RDD, Government of India on December 1. Prof. S. Bhavani Shankar, REP Coordinator, and Shri Himanshu Chandra, CEO, District Panchayat were also present on the occasion. The MoU signing took place in the presence of a group of women from an SHG which comes under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore signs MoU with the Panchayat & Rural Development Department to facilitate the promotion of an ecosystem for the marketing of SHG products to Business Centers.

The collaboration aims to harness 50,000 crores of business in Madhya Pradesh. The objective of this MoU is to provide technical cooperation in the promotion, development, and operation of Business Centers for the sales and marketing of community products.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, and Shri UmakantUmrao, IAS, Principal Secretary, P&RDD, Government of India on December 1. Prof. S. Bhavani Shankar, REP Coordinator, and Shri Himanshu Chandra, CEO, District Panchayat were also present on the occasion. The MoU signing took place in the presence of a group of women from an SHG which comes under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 10:45 PM IST