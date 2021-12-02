FPJ-Ed: IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo to give away prizes worth Rs 40 lakhs

Mood Indigo - The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay’s most prestigious festival has released additional details about the event. Besides the traditional fanfare, this year the festival is hosting a series of competitions and giving away prizes worth a whopping Rs 40 lakhs. The participants will receive incentives up to 36 lakhs.

Today, December 2, the festival organisers releases an impressive list of competitive events. The registration for the same is free of cost. Participants can register themselves by using the following link- my.moodi.org/competitions. The festival has laid down a lineup of more than 55 competitions in 9 different genres. Since Mood Indigo is a hybrid event, the elimination rounds will also be held either online or offline depending on the event. Like every year, the list comprises exciting competitions with genres like music, dance, speaking arts, literature arts, magic shows, for arts, journalism, and many more.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:55 PM IST