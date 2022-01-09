FPJ-Ed: IIM Indore concludes its final placements, average package reaches record-breaking numbers

572 participating candidates from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore have completed their final placements for the year 2022.

The prospects who finished their two-year flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP) and 5-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) from IIM Indore were offered prestigious roles by 180 recruiters, which included 30 new organizations.

While the average package increased by 6.6% to Rs 25.01 lakhs, the top 100 and 200 students bagged packages averaging Rs 37.95 and 32.75 lakhs respectively. Moreover, the institute saw an increase of 6% in the median package, standing at Rs 24.09 lakhs and the highest package offered on the campus was Rs 49 lakhs.

31% of the batch was snatched by reputable companies in the Consulting domain such as Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Infosys Management Consulting, McKinsey, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and many more.

Other fields that have witnessed hirings include Sales and Marketing roles by Aditya Birla, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, BMW, Cisco, Dabur, Diageo, Hero, L'Oreal, MX Player, Samsung, Tata Steel, Titan, Whirlpool, Xiaomi, etc.; Finance recruitments by Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Company, Morgan Stanley, Yes Bank and more; IT and Data Analytics positions by Amazon, American Express, Capgemini, Cipla, General Electric, Google, Hindustan Unilever, IBM, Jio Platforms, JustDial, MagicBricks, MakeMyTrip, Paytm, PhonePe, Unacademy, Walmart, Wipro and so on; General Management, HR, and Operations posts by esteemed firms such as Amway, Axis Bank, Biocon, Capgemini ELITE, Jindal Steel Works Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Mahindra, Max Life Insurance, OYO, Reliance Industries Limited, Salesforce, Tech Mahindra, Times Internet and so forth.

"At IIM Indore, our endeavor is to be a contextually-relevant business school with world-class academic standards. We seek to combine both scale and quality, faith in each other, trust in togetherness. The conviction and commitment of the institute have helped the institute grow over the past years. The exceptional placement drive we witnessed this year is a result of our constant efforts and hard work," said Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, in a press release by the institute on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 04:12 PM IST