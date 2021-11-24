e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to be launched in India by DecemberCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 960 new cases, 41 deaths, 1,043 recoveries
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:29 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: IDOL releases M.C.A results; check here

Prerana Pamkar
Mumbai University | mu.ac.in

Mumbai University | mu.ac.in

Advertisement

Institute of Distance and Open Learning, University Of Mumbai (IDOL), announced results of their Master Of Computer Application (M.C.A) semester six.

The exam was held in June 2021, and the results for the first half have been published on the website. The mark sheet PDF comprises a culmination of the report, term work, presentation, and oral.

To check the results, click on the following link- http://www.mumresults.in/F21/1T00126.pdf.

ALSO READ

FPJ-Ed: INI CET 2022 result likely today on aiimsexams.ac.in FPJ-Ed: INI CET 2022 result likely today on aiimsexams.ac.in

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:29 PM IST
Advertisement