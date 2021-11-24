FPJ-Ed: IDOL releases M.C.A results; check here

Institute of Distance and Open Learning, University Of Mumbai (IDOL), announced results of their Master Of Computer Application (M.C.A) semester six.

The exam was held in June 2021, and the results for the first half have been published on the website. The mark sheet PDF comprises a culmination of the report, term work, presentation, and oral.

To check the results, click on the following link- http://www.mumresults.in/F21/1T00126.pdf.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:29 PM IST