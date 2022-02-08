FPJ-Ed: Governor asks VCs to design syllabus based on NEP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chancellor and Governor Mangubhai Patel has asked the Vice Chancellors to prepare syllabus soon to ensure that the students of the state get the benefits of the new education policy. The Governor was addressing a review meeting of Vice Chancellors of government universities at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

Patel urged the VCs to ensure that the examinations and their results arrive on time. The infrastructure should be strong for quality study, said the Chancellor, adding that the academic calendar should be followed and there should be no delay in the filling of academic posts. Universities should organize convocation every year on a fixed date, he further said.

All colleges affiliated to the university should get NAAC grading on completion of 5 years of establishment, he said. Arrange libraries as per the norms of University Grants Commission , get audit objections resolved year-wise, said Patel. Work must be done seriously while treating the resolution work of court cases as a personal responsibility. Ensure that there is an effective and timely presentation of the case before the court. He said that the arrangements for personal appearance in the court on the appointed date give positive results.

