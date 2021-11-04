FPJ-Ed: From physiotherapy to optometry - 9 career paths medical candidates pursue if NEET does not work out

This year a total of 8,70,075 candidates qualified for the NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) exam out of 15,44,275 who appeared for it. The NEET results were declared by NTA (National Testing Agency) on Monday.

Generally, due to the limitation of the seats and the challenging questions, many fail to clear the exam. Here are some options that candidates can opt for without qualifying for NEET:

1. Pharmacy: The Pharmaceutical industry is as important as the medical industry. Pharmacy is a profession combining health care, direct patient contact, and medical science. For pursuing this, one does not require to qualify NEET. The students who have passed Class 12 having Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Mathematics as their main subjects can apply for it. Courses available after the 12th are Bachelor’s in Pharmacy and Diploma in Pharmacy.

Pharmacist, Medical representative, scientist, teacher/professor, drug inspector, are some of the professions that one could take up after doing a Pharmacy course.

2. Nursing: For nursing, one does not need to qualify for NEET. Qualifying in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology with a minimum of 45% is necessary to apply for the Nursing course. One can pursue Bachelor’s in Nursing or a Diploma in Nursing. Staff Nurse, Nursing Superintendent, Assistant Nursing Superintendent, Teacher of Nursing, Community Health Nurse are some of the job opportunities through Nursing.

3. Forensic Sciences: Forensic science is the study of analysis and conservation of evidence during an investigation. It is useful during criminal investigations. The eligibility to pursue a bachelor’s degree in this, a candidate must have passed 12th class in the science stream with main subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Mathematics. Crime Laboratory Analyst, Forensic Psychologist, Crime Laboratory Analyst are some of the job designations that one could practice after graduating in forensic science.

4. Veterinary Sciences: This field of science deals with the treatment of animals. The criteria to pursue this degree are that one must have qualified Class 12th in the science stream with main subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. One is also required to appear for the entrance test of the universities/colleges/institutes for the admission. Roles like Food Animal Veterinarians, Veterinary pharmacologists, and Research Veterinarians will be offered to the students after graduating.

5. Clinical Research: It is the study of illness and health. To pursue a career in this field, candidates will have to complete a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy, Medicine, Life Science, or Biosciences. After graduation, candidates can work as Clinical Research Coordinator (CRC), Clinical Monitor or Trial Monitor, Clinical Research Scientist, Clinical Research Associate (CRA), The Clinical Quality Assurance Auditor (CQA).

6. Optometry: Optometry refers to the examination of eyes and visual systems for disorders and abnormalities. An optometrist is not a medical doctor but takes care of the vision from sight testing, correction, diagnosis to treatment. One can pursue a Bachelor’s of Optometry and the criteria for which are: Minimum 45% marks in Class 12 from the science stream. University-level entrance exams are to be qualified to pursue admission in this course.

7. Psychology: The field in itself has many streams in it. One can go for Criminal Psychology, Clinical Psychology, Industrial Psychology, Forensic Psychology, Child Psychology, and so on. To be eligible for this career, one needs to qualify for Class 12 from any stream.

8. Physiotherapy: It is a field of healthcare that helps in reviving the mobility and physical fitness of a person. A candidate must have passed Class 12 from the science stream and must have secured at least 50% marks. Candidates can pursue a Bachelor’s in Physiotherapy.

9. Nutritionist: To be eligible for a Bachelor’s degree in Food Science, candidates must have to qualify for Class 12 with main subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. One can also pursue a diploma in Food Science and Nutrition. A nutritionist can get a job at Wellness centres, Health product companies (Pharmaceuticals, FMCGs), Gyms, and Diabetic Clinics.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021