FPJ-Ed: Free mobiles, tablets to students on New Year by Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will distribute free mobile phones and tablets to 2.75 lakh students in the state on New Year's Day, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In Dehradun, the chief minister took part in the 'Jan Samvad' programme conducted by the education department. According to the CMO, Dhami asked magistrates in all of the state's districts to invite local MLAs to the event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:30 PM IST