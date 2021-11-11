FPJ-Ed: Form filling for Maharashtra HSC board exam 2022 to commence from November 12

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2022 for students of class XII will be conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune or MSBSHSE soon after the dates are announced.

Education Minister of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad made an important announcement for all students, as per which the MSBSHSE will commence with the form filling for class XII examinations from November 12, 2021. Candidates appearing for these examinations can apply on the official website – mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2022 will be conducted for all candidates – regular, re-examinees and even private students. The official notice states that the candidates who have got the Enrollment Certificate in the HSC or 12th exams as well as under the grade improvement scheme, can fill these forms.

The applications will be accepted only in online mode and the students are informed that they must fill these forms through their schools or junior colleges.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2022: Check out the important dates here:

For Regular students- November 12 to December 2, 2021

For re-examinees, Private candidates- December 3 to 12, 2021

Downloading of Challan- November 12 to December 23, 2021

Candidates are informed that they must go through the official notice for detailed information on dates shared by Varsha Gaikwad.

MSBSHSE has also issued a set of instructions for Principals and heads of school or junior college that must be followed during the course of filling the online application forms. Regular students can fill their forms from the SARAL database.

The form filling rules of the Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2022 also state that fees of candidates who have submitted the application form along with regular fee and late fee, must be paid through two separate challans only.



Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 04:33 PM IST