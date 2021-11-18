FPJ-Ed: Everyday tips for preparation of CAT 2021

Pranav Pant, an MBA from FMS, Delhi University who has cracked several exams such as CDS, SBI PO, RBI Grade B, UPSC prelims and teaches quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, and logical reasoning will host FPJ-CAT Tips series exclusive for FPJ readers.

A 99.96 percentiles in CAT, Pranav Pant is all geared to drive exam blues away.



1. Don’t start anything NEW: This is not the time to start anything new. Focus on whatever you have covered so far. A new topic would just create confusion and add up to your burden. Even if you have covered 80% of your syllabus, that is perfectly fine.

2. Revise all subjects everyday: Make sure that you revise all subjects everyday. Give time to each of the subjects every day. However, the time for revising can vary. For instance, you want to practice more of quant, that’s perfectly fine, but make sure you cover all of the three subjects.

3. Analyse your past mocks, to formulate strategy for D-Day: If you go through your mocks, you’ll understand the pattern of your mistakes, the pattern of the type of questions that you do early. Make a list of what all types of questions you’re good at and where do you take most of the time. This will help you decide how you should go about the paper.

4. Limit your interaction with the aspirants: Do not interact with more people, especially CAT aspirants. It will just create unnecessary pressure upon you. Every individual is different, so do not compare yourself with anybody else. Do not compare other people’s preparation levels with yours. It will create an inferiority complex. Have faith in yourself, your preparation.

5. Spend some time with your family and close friends: Instead of interacting with CAT candidates, you can spare some time with your family or close friends, so that loneliness doesn’t take over you. Make sure you take some breaks in between and hang around with family and close friends.

6. Take rest, eat well: Taking rest properly is vital. If you don’t do that, pressure will be taking up your mind which can deteriorate your performance. Avoid junk food, eat healthy and on time. Sleeping on time is equally important. You should not be skipping meals or staying up late as the exam is approaching.

7. Don’t think of results: As of now, do not stress over the results of the exam, instead, focus on giving your best in the exam. Preparing best was in your hand, writing the exam is in your hand, but results are not. So, focus on the things that are available to you and give your best in the examination.

“I wish you all the best for your CAT 2021 examination. If you have prepared well, you should not be anxious about the examination. Go with a calm head to the examination hall, give your best and leave it to the rest,” Pranav Pant said wishing the CAT candidates luck.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 07:15 AM IST