FPJ-Ed: Does NEET deserve to be scrapped? Here's what experts say

In September 2021, Tamil Nadu Government passed a bill to scrap the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET and directed that medical students would be admitted on basis of their performance in Class 12. After Tamil Nadu, the Maharashtra government has decided to review the exam and have a re-look at the government's authenticity.

The general dislike towards NEET is not new and for years, various state governments have shown some reluctance towards the exam.

Tamil Nadu, for one is certain that the exam is 'anti-poor' because without receiving training at a formal coaching centre, candidates cannot think of doing well, let alone acing the exam.

That the exam is an objective one finds disfavour with many and they have been urging for it to be scrapped. Ironically, the exam's 'objective' nature is also looked upon favourably by those who say it calls for less corruption and malpractices.

Aurangabad-based Doctor Shadab Moosa, MD, said that simply doing away with NEET doesn’t go hand in hand with the New Education Policy 2020. NEET is an objective-based exam and every student has an equal opportunity to crack this exam because it's an objective assessment rather than a subjective one. Every teacher has a different way to assess the subjective answers but for objective, all answers are the same hence the assessment will be fair."

Dr Moosa adds that Maharashtra has the highest number of medical colleges in India. "NEET exam is beneficial for Maharashtra as it has many seats and students of other states have a better opportunity to get admission in the state. Medical seats all over India are 1/3rd out of which Maharashtra has 2/3rd.”

A professor who teaches in a medical college but did not wish to be named had a similar opinion. "Scraping NEET is not beneficial for students, especially for the lower class students living in village. NEET gives them equal opportunity to get their seats and get ahead in education. In fact, objective questions work best for those who cannot afford specialised studies. What is asked is not rocket science but what the students are mostly like to have read and learned before."

A NEET coaching faculty said, “NEET exam sets a level of academics that 12th board cannot match. NEET will help students to get a better understanding of the medical field and brighter students can think of a better future. If NEET is scrapped, there are chances of increase in corruption which is unjust as far as the medical field is concerned.”

Mr Prasad Jadhav, faculty of The Institute of Chemistry says, “Cheating is rampant when it comes to board exam. Therefore, not every student who gets admission to medical institutions on the basis of 12th marks is worthy of it. NEET brings out better students who will become good doctors in the future because the exam is also conducted well.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:31 PM IST