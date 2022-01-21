FPJ-Ed: Decision on reopening Pune schools after reviewing COVID-19, says mayor Murlidhar Mohol

A decision on reopening Pune schools will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the city on Saturday, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, according to reports from the Indian Express.

The PMC will consult child specialists, task force members, parents’ associations and school management representatives before arriving at a decision.

Mohol said that children were showing some symptoms now compared to the earlier waves and that ensuring their health was the priority.

Meanwhile, Pune district on Thursday recorded 14,424 new coronavirus cases, the highest in a day since the pandemic began in 2020, said a health official.

Nine patients died in the district during the day.

The caseload in the district rose to 12,96,398 while death toll rose to 19,333.

The district's positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) is over 35 per cent.

Earlier, on April 18, 2021, Pune district had recorded 12,836 new cases, a record.

But significantly, the number of deaths on that day was much higher at 100.

As many as 8,665 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday.

Of new cases, 7,264 were reported from Pune city and 4,094 from Pimpri Chinchwad industrial townships.

There are 78,846 active patients including 2,696 who are hospitalized.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ Mumbai police arrest three persons from Haryana over viral Clubhouse discussion targeting Muslim...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:23 AM IST