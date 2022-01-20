FPJ-Ed: DAVV submits data for management, law categories for National Institutional Ranking Framework

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has submitted data for management and law categories. Recently, DAVV found a place among universities ranked between 101 and 150 in the national rankings-2021 by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

“We participate in a total of five categories viz university, management, law, pharmacy and engineering. We have submitted details required to participate in management and law whereas our data for the pharmacy category is ready which we will upload in a day or two. The process for collecting data for the engineering category is underway. Once data for engineering category is ready, we will upload it along with data for university category on NIRF website,” said Pratosh Bansal, DAVV’s nodal officer for NIRF.

The only Grade A+ University in the state, DAVV is eyeing a position in top-100 universities in the country this year.

The only Grade A+ University in the state, DAVV had last year improved its position from band of 151-200 to band of 101-150 universities and now it is eyeing position in top-100 universities.

“This year, we expect better performance. We are hoping to make into top-100 varsities in rankings-2022,” Bansal said.

NIRF was launched by the ministry in 2015. The main objective of launching NIRF was to have indigenous ranking for the institutions across the country. The institution is assessed on five broad parameters like teaching and learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

These five broad parameters give due weightage to make it a very objective scale of ranking of the institutions. The first ranking by NIRF was released in April, 2016.

Decisive Parameters

Teaching, Learning & Resources

Student Strength including Doctoral Students

Faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty

Combined metric for Faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and Experience

Financial Resources and their Utilisation

Research and Professional Practice

Combined metric for Publications

Combined metric for Quality of Publications

IPR and Patents: Published and Granted

Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice

Graduation Outcomes

Metric for University Examinations

Metric for Number of PhD Students Graduated

Outreach and Inclusivity

Percentage of Students from Other States/Countries (Region Diversity RD)

Percentage of Women (Women Diversity WD)

Economically and Socially Challenged Students

Facilities for Physically Challenged Students

Perception Ranking

Peer Perception

Academic Peers and Employers

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:28 PM IST