Indore: 3005 new cases, no deaths; Rate of positivity increased to 23.89 pc, active cases of 15751

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Number of Covid cases is increasing leaps and bounds in the city as 3005 cases were reported on Wednesday. This is for the first time when the number of cases crossed the mark of 3000 while it is the highest jump in cases in a single day as 958 cases were increased in a single day.

It has become the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the outbreak of the disease in Indore with which the positivity rate has also increased from 18.52 percent to 23.89 percent.

These 3005 cases were found positive out of 12577 samples tested. Total number of positive patients reached 174172. No death was also reported due to which the total number of deaths remained at 1400, so far.

Number of active cases was also increased to 15751 as 622 patients were discharged on Wednesday. Total 15721 patients have been discharged so far.

208 repeat positive cases, 622 discharged

With increasing number of positive cases, the number of samples tested repeat positive have also been increasing as 208 samples were found to be repeated positive out of samples tested. It is the highest number of repeat positive samples found in a single day as these samples were found positive earlier but were reported positive again. As many as 622 patients were also recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

Man succumbed to the disease hadn’t take vaccine

According to health department officials, the 95-year-old man who succumbed to the disease on Tuesday hadn’t taken any dose of vaccine. It was the seventh death due to Covid reported in the third wave of the pandemic disease.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:36 AM IST